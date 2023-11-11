Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.