Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KTCC

Key Tronic Stock Up 5.2 %

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

Key Tronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.