KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,678,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

