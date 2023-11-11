KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

KEY opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.