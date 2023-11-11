Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $37,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

