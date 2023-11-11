Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$7.68 and last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 1805102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The stock has a market cap of C$8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.93.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

