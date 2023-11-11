Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408,707 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 122.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 564.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

