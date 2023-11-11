Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Decreased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

