Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.

KSS stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

