Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KOS. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.46.

KOS opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.62.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

