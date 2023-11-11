Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 1,855 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 58,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $19.79 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

