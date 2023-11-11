Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,607 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

