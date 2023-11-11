Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,133 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,707,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after purchasing an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,207,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,059,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $114.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.91.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

