Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 2,099 Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENOR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ENOR opened at $22.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

