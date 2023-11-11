Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,032 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $877.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.7208 dividend. This represents a $8.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.