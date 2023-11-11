Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,666 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
