Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $11,742,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

