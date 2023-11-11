Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $324,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NTRS opened at $70.70 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.