Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 172.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.61 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

