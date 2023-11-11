Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

