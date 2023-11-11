Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 142,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 586,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHM stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

