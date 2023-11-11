Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

