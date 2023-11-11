Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

