Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $293.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

