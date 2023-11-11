Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 27,445 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,445 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

NYSE KKR opened at $63.59 on Friday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

