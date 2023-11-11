Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 553 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.8 %

Liberty Broadband Profile

LBRDA opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.19.

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.