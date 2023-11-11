Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 3.54% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLMX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

NYSEARCA FLMX opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

