Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 602 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWA. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWA stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $25.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

