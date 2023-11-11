Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 996 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $182.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $232.38.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

