Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
