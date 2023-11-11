Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDEN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EDEN opened at €100.70 ($108.28) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €104.97. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52-week low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 52-week high of €71.11 ($76.46). The company has a market cap of $236.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

