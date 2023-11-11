Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $29,740,200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $196.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $168.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

