Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

KRO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $896.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 388,915 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.