L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

L.B. Foster stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.66 million. Analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

