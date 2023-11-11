Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,728.25% and a negative return on equity of 118.90%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Raymond Debbane purchased 148,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $153,284.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,340,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,072.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 667,126 shares of company stock worth $746,553 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

