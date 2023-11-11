LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.