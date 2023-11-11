LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.