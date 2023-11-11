LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of LKQ worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

