LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

