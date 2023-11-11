Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $444.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

