Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Shares Down 23.9%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 23.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.62. 61,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 73,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 682.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lottery.com

About Lottery.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lottery.com by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.