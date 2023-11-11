Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Shares Down 23.9%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 23.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.62. 61,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 73,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Lottery.com Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.
Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 682.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lottery.com
About Lottery.com
Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.
