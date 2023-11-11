Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

LOW opened at $194.68 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.32. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.