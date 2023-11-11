Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Cut to “Hold” at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of LCID opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

