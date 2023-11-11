Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $413.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

