Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given a $475.00 Price Target by Evercore Analysts

Evercore set a $475.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $413.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

