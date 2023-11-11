Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lumen Technologies worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

