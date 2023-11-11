LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.83. 38,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 56,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
LY Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.
About LY
LY Corporation engages in the media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023.
