Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading Down 0.8%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.43. 110,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 111,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

