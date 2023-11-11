LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LYB opened at $93.82 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

