Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 2,781 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 487.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,583,000 after purchasing an additional 506,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 71.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 65,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 161,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

