Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $216,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.01 and a 200-day moving average of $253.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.